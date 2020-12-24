Kumerow became the 13th Bills player to catch a touchdown pass to match an NFL single-season record.
Brown remains on injured reserve, but was designated to return to practice last week. He’s been limited to playing eight games because of knee and ankle injuries, and was placed on injured reserve following a 32-30 loss at Arizona on Nov. 15.
Buffalo (11-3) plays at New England (6-8) on Monday night.
Receiver/returner Andre Roberts (back) and offensive tackle Daryl Williams (groin) were listed as limited in practice Thursday. The Bills are off on Friday before returning to practice Saturday.

