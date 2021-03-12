Williams took over at right tackle with the Bills, in a move that allowed Cody Ford to switch to right guard.
Williams was part of a Josh Allen-led offense that set numerous yards passing and scoring records en route to a 13-3 finish. Buffalo clinched its first AFC East title in 25 years and also made its deepest playoff run since the 1993 season. The Bills’ season ended with a loss to Kansas City in the AFC championship game.
Williams’ new deal was reached a day after the Bills re-signed linebacker Matt Milano to a four-year contract. Buffalo began the week with little room under the salary cap before freeing up more than $14.4 million in space by releasing receiver John Brown and defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson.
The two re-signings have the potential of limiting the Bills from affording to retain pending free agents, offensive lineman Jon Feliciano and receiver Isaiah McKenzie.
