Bills face AFC East rival Dolphins in wild-card playoff

STATS AND STUFF: The Bills are making their fourth straight playoff appearance and fifth in six years under coach Sean McDermott. The Dolphins qualified for the playoffs for the first time since 2016 and just the third time in 22 seasons. ... McDaniel is the fifth Dolphins coach to reach the playoffs in Year 1. He could become the second head coach in Dolphins history to win a playoff game in his first season, joining Dave Wannstedt (2000). The most recent time an NFL coach won a playoff game in his first season was Cleveland’s Kevin Stefanski in 2020. … A win would give the Dolphins their first postseason victory since Dec. 30, 2000, when they beat Indianapolis 23-17 in overtime at Hard Rock Stadium. ... The Dolphins have run the ball well in the past two weeks after a poor start to the season. Miami averaged 122 yards rushing in its last five games of the regular season after rushing for 82.8 yards per game in the first five. ... The Dolphins finished the season with the fourth-best run defense in the NFL after starting the season tied for 14th. ... Miami finished the season with the sixth-best offense, the first time since 1995 that the Dolphins finished with a top-10 offense. The Dolphins averaged 364.5 yards per game despite having three different quarterbacks start multiple games for the first time since 2007. ... Miami’s opponents had a .537 winning percentage this season, making the Dolphins’ schedule the third-most difficult in the league. ... More than half of the players on Miami’s active roster (33 players), have never appeared in a playoff game, including Thompson, Waddle, TE Mike Gesicki and DT Christian Wilkins. ... Hill has 1,081 yards receiving in 13 playoff games. He won Super Bowl 54 with Kansas City. ... Outside of punter Thomas Morstead’s Super Bowl 44 ring with New Orleans, Miami’s other three players with Super Bowl rings all got them with New England: DB Keion Crossen DB (53), LB Elandon Roberts (51, 53), S Eric Rowe (51, and 53). ... The Bills have a 3-4 playoff record under McDermott. Each of their past two postseasons have ended with losses at Kansas City. ... Buffalo won its third straight AFC East title and matched a single-season record for wins, previously set in 1990, 1991 and 2020. ... Buffalo closed the season winning seven straight, the team’s longest single-season run since an 8-0 streak in 1990. ... Allen is the NFL’s first player to have three seasons with 35 or more TDs passing and five or more TDs rushing. ... With 35 TDs passing, Allen holds the top three single-season spots on the Bills list. He had 37 in 2020, followed by 36 last year. Hall of Famer Jim Kelly now ranks fourth with 33 TDs passing in 1991. ... WR Stefon Diggs matched a single-season team record set by Bill Brooks in 1995 with 11 TDs receiving. ... Buffalo’s 6,361 yards are the most in a 16-game season (the Bills played 16 games this season after their outing at Cincinnati was canceled), and 132 short of their total in 17 games last season. ... The Bills defense has limited opponents to scoring nine points (three field goals) off Buffalo giveaways over the past seven games.