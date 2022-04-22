Bills have plenty of depth options to address in NFL draft

LAST SEASON: A mere 13 seconds separated the Bills from reaching the AFC championship game for a second straight year. Instead, Buffalo allowed the Chiefs to gain 44 yards on two plays to set up Harrison Butker’s tying 49-yard field goal as time expired. Buffalo lost the coin toss and never got the ball in overtime of a 42-36 loss to Kansas City. The Bills’ collapse cast doubts on the sturdiness of a defense which led the NFL in numerous categories, including fewest yards and points allowed, and furthered the narrative of Buffalo padding its record against weaker opponents. Buffalo went 2-4 in the regular season against teams that made the playoffs. The Josh Allen-led offense lacked balance for the much of the season before running back Devin Singletary secured the lead job in the final month. Singletary’s emergence helped Buffalo close the season with four straight wins and claim its second consecutive AFC East title.