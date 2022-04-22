Bills have plenty of depth options to address in NFL draft

25. BUFFALO BILLS (12-7)
FREE AGENCY/TRADES: Lost WRs Cole Beasley and Emmanuel Sanders, CB Levi Wallace, DEs Jerry Hughes and Mario Addison, DTs Harrison Phillips, Star Lotulelei and Vernon Butler, QB Mitchell Trubisky, RB Matt Breida, OLs Jon Feliciano and Daryl Williams. Signed DEs Von Miller and Shaq Lawson, DTs Jordan Phillips, DaQuan Jones and Tim Settle, WR Jamison Crowder, TE O.J. Howard, RB Duke Johnson, OL Roger Saffold and David Quessenberry, QB Matt Barkley, LB Marquel Lee. Acquired QB Case Keenum in trade with Cleveland. Re-signed WRs Isaiah McKenzie and Jake Kumerow, DB Siran Neal, LB Tyrel Dodson, RB Taiwan Jones and OLs Ryan Bates, Bobby Hart and Ike Boettger.
THEY NEED: CB, LB, S, WR, RB.
THEY DON’T NEED: QB, DE.
POSSIBLE FIRST PICK: Clemson CB Andrew Booth Jr.; North Dakota State WR Christian Watson; Florida CB Kaiir Elam; Georgia LB Nakobe Dean; Michigan S Daxton Hill.
OUTLOOK: So long as Allen stays healthy, the Bills should be odds-on favorites to win their third consecutive AFC East title, with the real challenge coming against a conference filled with elite-caliber quarterbacks. The AFC’s QB arms race is a reason GM Brandon Beane placed an emphasis on improving Buffalo’s middling pass rush. Highlighted by Miller’s addition, Beane is counting on a sturdier pass rush taking the pressure off Buffalo’s secondary holding up in coverage. The offense is undergoing transition, with Ken Dorsey taking over as coordinator following Brian Daboll becoming head coach of the Giants. Though the offense will continue to revolve around Allen, expect Dorsey to place a little more emphasis on running the ball.
___
