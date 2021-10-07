STATS AND STUFF: Bills coach Sean McDermott worked on Chiefs counterpart Andy Reid’s staff in Philadelphia from 1999-2010. He began as a scouting administrator and finished as defensive coordinator. ... Reid became the first coach in NFL history with 100 wins with two franchises with last week’s win in Philadelphia. He had 140 with the Eagles and has 100 with the Chiefs. Reid (223) needs four wins to pass Curly Lambeau for fourth in regular-season wins. ... Buffalo leads the NFL with plus-90 point differential. It’s the second highest in franchise history through four games. ... The Bills have two shutouts in their first four games, joining Baltimore (2000) and Washington (1991) as the only teams since 1990 to accomplish the feat. Both of those clubs won the Super Bowl that season. ... The Bills allowed 109 yards total offense to Houston last week, the seventh fewest in franchise history and best since 103 in a 19-0 win over Miami on Dec. 22, 2013. ... The Bills have yet to allow 300 yards of offense or 80 yards rushing in a game this season. ... Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes had his 31st game with a 100 or better passer rating against the Eagles, moving past Len Dawson for the most in Chiefs history. ... Mahomes had five TD passes in Philadelphia to extend the longest active streak in the NFL to 29 games with at least one. ... Mahomes joined Steve Young (1998), Kurt Warner (1999) and Tom Brady (2007) as the only quarterbacks with at least three passing TDs in each of their team’s first four games. ... Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill had 11 catches for 186 yards and tied a career high with three TD receptions vs the Eagles. ... Hill has 17 games of at least 100 yards receiving. He needs four more to pass Otis Taylor (20) for third in Chiefs history. ... Travis Kelce and Hill have 51 touchdown receptions apiece, trailing only Tony Gonzalez (76), Taylor (57) and Chris Burford (55) in franchise history. ... Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire has at least 100 yards rushing and one TD reception each of the past two games. ... The Chiefs did not punt against the Eagles and have punted once in the last two games.