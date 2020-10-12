STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — This Music City Miracle rivalry pits two of the NFL’s remaining six undefeated teams if the Titans’ COVID-19 outbreak allows this game to be played in Week 5. ... Bills are 4-0 for the first time since 2008 and looking to start 5-0 for the first time since 1991 on their way to a Super Bowl berth. A victory also would give the Bills their first five-game winning streak since 2004. ... The Titans will be playing their first game since 31-30 win at Minnesota on Sept. 27 due to COVID-19 outbreak that closed the team facility Sept. 29. Since Sept. 24, the Titans have had 24 players and personnel test positive. ... The Bills have won three straight in this series by a margin of nine points. ... Buffalo QB Josh Allen is the first player in NFL history with at least 12 TD passes and three or more rushing TDs through the first four games of a season. Allen ranks second in the NFL with 1,326 yards passing and third with both a 122.7 passer rating and 12 TDs. ... Bills WR Stefon Diggs is tied for the NFL lead with 403 receiving yards, a career high through the first four games of a season. ... The Titans are off to their first 3-0 start since 2008. Titans are 10-3 over their past 13 games, including the playoffs and have won their first three games by a combined six points. ... About 8,500 fans or approximately 12.5% of capacity will be allowed at this game ... Tennessee is tied for second in the NFL with a plus-5 turnover margin. ... Titans RB Derrick Henry is ranked fourth with 319 yards rushing. ... Stephen Gostkowski has won each of the first three games with a field goal inside the final two minutes of regulation. ... Titans WR Kalif Raymond had a career-high 118 yards receiving at Minnesota on Sept. 27. ... Fantasy tip: Allen is off to the best start of his career, and he’ll be going against a defense missing lineman Jeffery Simmons who’s on the reserve/COVID-19 list.