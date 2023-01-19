Bills host Bengals in playoffs 3 weeks after game canceled

STATS AND STUFF: The Bills celebrated the Bengals closing their 2017 season with a win over Baltimore that was decided on Andy Dalton’s 49-yard TD pass to Tyler Boyd with 44 seconds remaining. The Ravens’ loss coupled with Buffalo’s win at Miami earlier in the day vaulted the Bills into the playoffs to end the franchise’s 17-year postseason drought. ... When Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley fumbled while trying to score from the Cincinnati 1 last week, DE Sam Hubbard grabbed the ball and rumbled 98 yards the other way for a go-ahead TD — the longest fumble return for a score in NFL postseason history. ... Burrow passed for 209 yards, his fewest since he threw for 200 in the Dec. 18 win over Tampa Bay. ... Cincinnati is missing three starting offensive linemen. RT La’el Collins (torn ACL) went out Dec. 24, RG Alex Cappa (ankle) was lost Jan. 8 and Williams went down last week. Hakeem Adeniji, Max Scharping and Jackson Carman are expected to start in their places against Buffalo. ... The Bengals have won nine straight and not lost since Halloween. ... Cincinnati, which lost to the Rams in the Super Bowl last season, has reached the division round in consecutive seasons for the first time in team history. ... The Bills are 13-1 at home in the playoffs, with their lone loss against Jacksonville in the wild-card round of the 1996 season in what became Buffalo Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly’s final game. ... The Bills are 4-0 at home in the postseason since coach Sean McDermott took over in 2017, and 4-4 overall in making their fifth playoff appearance in six years. ... Should the Bills and top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs win this weekend,, the AFC championship game would be played at Atlanta. The NFL went with the possibility of a neutral site because the Bills finished a half-game behind the Chiefs in the regular-season standings after Buffalo’s game at Cincinnati was canceled. Had the Bills and Chiefs finished tied, Buffalo had the tiebreaker edge after beating Kansas City in October. ... The Bills and Chiefs are the NFL’s only two teams to be making their third straight appearance in the divisional round. ... The Bills have won eight straight, matching their longest run since 2020, when they closed the season 6-0 and won two playoff games. ... In seven playoff appearances, Allen has 2,070 yards passing and 17 TDs. His 104.6 passer rating ranks third among players with 150 or more attempts, behind KC’s Patrick Mahomes (105.7) and Green Bay’s Bart Starr (104.8). ... With 492 yards receiving in six playoff games with Buffalo, WR Stefon Diggs moved into fourth on the team’s postseason list, and is 106 yards from tying Hall of Famer James Lofton. ... TE Dawson Knox has scored in five straight games going back to the regular season. It’s the third-longest streak among TEs behind Travis Kelce and Rob Gronkowski, who each had six-game runs. ... All-Pro LB Matt Milano had two of Buffalo’s four sacks last weekend, including the first of his career in a playoff game. ... S Dean Marlow had his first career playoff interception last weekend, while making his second start in place of Hamlin.