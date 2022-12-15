Bills host Dolphins; 1 win from clinching playoff berth

STATS AND STUFF: The Bills have four playoff-clinching scenarios to secure their fifth postseason berth in six seasons under coach Sean McDermott and GM Brandon Beane. The easiest route is for the Bills to simply win. ... The Dolphins are seeded sixth in the AFC playoff race entering Week 15. They’ve qualified for the postseason just twice in 20 years, the previous time in 2016. ... Miami is trying to avoid its second three-game losing streak of the season. ... The Dolphins play in their third straight road game. Miami is 3-4 on the road this season. ... The Dolphins have had just 14 first downs in each of the past two games, their fewest this season. ... According to Next Gen Stats, the Chargers allowed Miami to complete just one pass on eight attempts against press coverage. ... Tua Tagovailoa’s 65.3 passer rating against the Chargers was his lowest this season in games that he finished. His 10 completions were the fewest in such games this season. ... Hill reached a top speed of 21.78 mph on his 57-yard fumble return TD against the Chargers. He traveled a total distance of 93 yards, according to Next Gen Stats. Since 2018, Hill has surpassed 20 mph on 54 touches, more than double the next closest player (Saquon Barkley: 23). ... The Bills are 10-3 or better through their first 13 games for the seventh time in team history, and second time in three seasons. ... QB Josh Allen is 22-4 over his career and 3-0 this season when not committing a turnover. By contrast, he’s 27-20 overall and 7-3 this season, with an interception or lost fumble. ... Allen had 2,198 yards passing and 19 TDs with six interceptions through his first seven outings. In his past six, he’s combined for 1,355 yards and seven TDs with five interceptions. ... In six starts on games played on Saturday, including playoffs, Allen has gone a combined 135 of 209 for 1,669 yards and 12 touchdowns and no interceptions. ... WR Stefon Diggs’ 94 catches are tied with Eric Moulds for fourth most on the Bills’ single-season list. With seven more catches, Diggs will hold the top three spots on the list in just three seasons in Buffalo. ... The outing marks only the fourth time in NFL history featuring two players with 1,200 or more yards receiving in Week 15 or earlier. Hill ranks second in the NFL with 1,460 yards, and Diggs is fourth with 1,239. ... The Bills are the NFL’s only team to top 100 yards rushing in each of their 13 games this season. ... The Bills have won four straight despite not getting an interception. The previous NFL team to win five straight without an interception was Dallas, which went 6-0 without a pick from Oct. 30 to Dec. 1, 2016.