Bills host Jets, return to Buffalo for 1st time in 4 weeks

STATS AND STUFF: The Jets and Bills haven’t finished a season with both owning winning records since 1998, when the AFC East also included Indianapolis. The Jets (12-4) won the division with Buffalo (10-6) finishing third. ... Jets QB White was 31 of 57 for 369 yards at Minnesota, making him the fifth player with at least 350 yards passing in at least two of his first five career starts. He joined Cam Newton (three games), Jeff Blake (two), Kirk Cousins (two) and Jim Miller (two) as the only players to do so. ... RB Zonovan Knight ran for 90 yards on 15 carries and added five catches for 28 yards last Sunday, making him the first undrafted rookie to get at least 221 yards from scrimmage in his first two games since Indianapolis’ James Mungro in 2002. ... WR Garrett Wilson has 790 yards receiving, just 54 shy of Keyshawn Johnson’s franchise record for a rookie. With White at quarterback the past two games, Wilson has 13 catches and 257 yards receiving. ... After going 1 for 6 on touchdowns in the red zone last week, the Jets rank 26th in the NFL in efficiency inside the 20-yard line at 48.6% (18 for 37). ... DL Quinnen Williams has a career-high nine sacks this season, the most among interior linemen. Williams’ 21 quarterback hits are the most by an interior lineman and fifth overall in the NFL. ... K Greg Zuerlein set the franchise record last week with a 60-yard field goal, surpassing the mark of 57 he shared with Chandler Catanzaro. Zuerlein booted five field goals at Minnesota, joining Baltimore’s Justin Tucker as the only players to have made at least five field goals with a kick of 60 or more yards in the same game since 1970. ... Buffalo is playing at home for the first time since a 33-30 OT loss to Minnesota on Nov. 13. A massive snowstorm led to the NFL relocating the Bills home game against Cleveland to Detroit the following week. ... The Bills are 9-3 or better through their first 12 games for the third time since 2019, and 12th overall. ... QB Allen is 7-3 this season when committing a giveaway and 27-20 overall. ... With 165 TDs (including one receiving), Allen ranks second behind Dan Marino (171) for most by a player in his first five NFL seasons. ... WR Stefon Diggs’ 28 TDs with Buffalo rank tied with Stevie Johnson for seventh in team history, and one short of matching Jerry Butler. ... Diggs’ 91 catches this year already rank sixth on the team’s single-season list. ... Since the start of the 2019 season, the Bills are 16-2 against QBs with 16 or fewer starts, including 1-0 against White. Over those 18 games, Buffalo has allowed just 11 TDs passing, while combining for 25 interceptions and 47 sacks. ... Von Miller, who had season-ending knee surgery on Tuesday, leads Buffalo with eight sacks. Next in line is Greg Rousseau with five.