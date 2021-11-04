STATS AND STUFF: Buffalo has won five of six since a season-opening loss to Pittsburgh, with the lone setback a 34-31 nail-biter at Tennessee three weeks ago. Allen slipped on a fourth-down run at the Titans 3-yard line in the waning seconds. … Allen has at least two TD passes and a passer rating over 100 in five consecutive games, the longest active streak in the NFL. He has 112 total touchdowns, tied for third most by a quarterback in his 50 career starts. … Beasley had nine catches for 101 yards and two touchdowns in his last game against Jacksonville. … Jaguars coach Urban Meyer says he and GM Trent Baalke have studied Buffalo’s roster makeover, which Meyer called “one of the best builds in recent history.” ... The Jaguars haven’t won on U.S. soil in 420 days; their lone 2021 win was over Miami in London. … Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence ranks second among rookies in completions (161), yards passing (1,703) and TD passes (8). … CB-turned-WR Jamal Agnew caught his first TD pass last week and has at least five receptions in three consecutive games.