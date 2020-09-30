The ninth-year player has been out since hurting his left hamstring during training camp. He opened the season on IR, making him eligible to return after missing three weeks.
Norman, who signed a one-year contract with Buffalo in March, was competing for the starting job opposite Tre’Davious White.
McDermott said receiver John Brown would not practice Wednesday after hurting his calf in the first half of a 35-32 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.
