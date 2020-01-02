Lawson is second on the team with 6 1/2 of Buffalo’s 44 sacks this season — the Bills’ most since having 54 in 2015.

Wallace is part of a backfield that has allowed just 15 touchdowns passing, tied for the second fewest in the NFL this season. If Wallace can’t play, former Texans cornerback Kevin Johnson is in line to start against his ex-team.

AD

Right tackle Ty Nsekhe (ankle) and receiver/returner Andre Roberts (foot) also are listed as questionable. Nsekhe missed five games before aggravating his injury last weekend. He previously split starting duties with rookie Cody Ford.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD