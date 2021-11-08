Minus even a threat of a running attack, Allen became an easy target for a relentlessly attacking Jaguars defensive front, which sacked him a season-high four times, led to him throwing two interceptions and forced a fumble. The three takeaways came in the second half, with Buffalo’s two other possessions ending in a punt and Allen’s desperation incompletion to Stefon Diggs on fourth-and-16 — a play after he was sacked for a 9-yard loss — with 62 seconds remaining.