Bills OL Hart suspended for 1 game for punching Titans coach

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The NFL suspended Buffalo Bills backup offensive lineman Bobby Hart for one game on Tuesday, a day after he took a swing at a Titans player and instead struck a Tennessee coach in the head following a 41-7 win.
Hart has the right to appeal the decision reached by the league’s VP of football operations Jon Runyan.
In a letter sent to Hart, Runyan said the altercation happened near the end zone as both teams were leaving the field. Runyan said Hart sought out a Titans player, whose identity was not revealed, and had to be held back by a coach as other players shook hands in the end zone near the stadium tunnel leading to the teams’ locker rooms.
Hart is then accused of closing his fist and throwing a punch which struck a Titans’ coach, whose identity was also not revealed.
“Your aggressive conduct could have caused serious injury, and clearly does not reflect the high standards of sportsmanship expected of a professional,” Runyan wrote.
Hart played 17 snaps on Monday, including seven on special teams, and is the primary backup to left guard Rodger Saffold.
He’s an eighth-year player who is familiar with the Titans after appearing in three games with Tennessee last season. He was waived by Tennessee in November and then claimed by the Bills.
