Feliciano was hurt in a 26-11 win over Miami last weekend. Buffalo’s offensive line will be without two starters, with right tackle Spencer Brown to miss his second game with a back injury.
Feliciano started the season at left guard before switching to right guard as part of a line shuffle to replace Brown.
Davis Webb was also promoted from the practice squad and will replace Trubisky as Josh Allen’s backup against Jacksonville.
Trubisky became Buffalo’s latest player, and second quarterback, to land on the COVID-19 list this week. Quarterback Jake Fromm and receiver Tanner Gentry were placed on the practice squad reserve list on Tuesday.
With tight end Dawson Knox to miss his second game with a broken right hand, Buffalo elevated tight end Quinton Morris off the practice squad.
