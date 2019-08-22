FILE - In this Aug. 8, 2019, file photo, Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver (91) plays during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Orchard Park, N.Y. If the Buffalo Bills drafted Oliver with the expectation to replace Kyle Williams at defensive tackle, who better than having the just-retired player pop in at training camp and provide the rookie a weeklong crash course. Oliver happily referred to Williams as being his “cheat code” to the NFL. (Adrian Kraus, File/Associated Press)

BUFFALO BILLS (6-10)

New faces: WRs Cole Beasley, John Brown and Andre Roberts, rookie DT Ed Oliver, CBs Kevin Johnson and Captain Munnerlyn, S Kurt Coleman, TE Tyler Kroft and rookies Dawson Knox and Tommy Sweeney, RBs Frank Gore, TJ Yeldon and rookie Devin Singletary, OLs Mitch Morse, Jon Feliciano, Quinton Spain, Ty Nsekhe, and rookie Cody Ford.

Key losses: DT Kyle Williams, TE Charles Clay, OLs John Miller, Jordan Mills and Ryan Groy, QB Derek Anderson.

Strengths: Defense, which allowed second-fewest yards in NFL last season, returns mostly intact with addition of first-round draft pick Ed Oliver replacing Williams at defensive tackle.

Weaknesses: LeSean McCoy-led running game needs to show vast improvement with new additions and retooled offensive line to relieve focus on Josh Allen-led passing attack. Gore and McCoy comprise aged backfield.

Fantasy Players To Watch: Beasley and Brown have immediately established themselves as starters and built chemistry with Allen as both short and deep threats. Allen isn’t expected to run as often in developing into pocket passer, but can still be considered dual threat at position. Singletary has potential of increasing workload as season progresses. Defense has middling value until showing it can consistently generate pass rush and force takeaways. Avoid TE Kroft, expected to miss start of season due to broken foot. Beware of PK Stephen Hauschka, who closed last season missing five of final 11 field-goal attempts and been inconsistent this preseason.

Vegas Says: Win Super Bowl 100 to 1. Over/under wins 7.

Expectations: Nine wins aren’t out of question for retooled team that has added depth throughout lineup, including mostly revamped offense to spur Allen’s development entering second season. Much depends on how quickly many new pieces on offense begin to jell, and Allen carrying over progress he showed in winning three of final six last year.

