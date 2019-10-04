Allen was injured on a helmet-to-helmet hit from New England cornerback Jonathan Jones.

If Allen cannot play, backup Matt Barkley will start for the Bills. Barkley completed 9 of 16 passes for 127 yards and an interception after replacing Allen against New England. Barkley is the only other quarterback on Buffalo’s roster, though the Bills have Davis Webb on their practice squad. Buffalo has an open roster spot after releasing tackle Conor McDermott on Thursday.

AD

AD

Six other Bills are questionable: RB Devin Singletary (hamstring), FB Pat DiMarco (concussion), WR Robert Foster (groin), CB Taron Johnson (hamstring), S Dean Marlowe (concussion) and T Ty Nsekhe (ankle). Singletary has missed two games and was limited in practice all week.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD