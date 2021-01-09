Beasley’s return means the Bills will have their starting trio of receivers playing for the first time since a 32-30 loss at Arizona on Nov. 15. Buffalo’s third starter, John Brown, returned last week after missing five games with a knee injury and stint on the reserve-COVID-19 list.
The Colts, seeded seventh, are minus cornerback Rock Ya-Sin, who was already ruled out because of a concussion.
Starting defensive tackle DeForest Buckner is active after practicing on a limited basis because of a shoulder injury this past week.
