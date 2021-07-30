NOTES: With TE Jacob Hollister day to day with a back injury, the Bills signed TE Bug Howard on Friday. He’s an undrafted free agent out of North Carolina who split time with Denver and Jacksonville last season, but has yet to play an NFL game. ... CB Tre’Davious White, known for his fictional hockey goalie academy, was reminded how the NHL Buffalo Sabres are in need of goaltending after losing starter Linus Ullmark to free agency this week. “I’ve been getting a lot of stuff about it. I talked to Mr. Terry today and told him he could sign me to a two-way contract,” White said, referring to Bills owner Terry Pegula, who also owns the Sabres.