CAMP NEEDS: Avoid the distraction of player vaccinations from carrying over from the spring, and with receiver Cole Beasley threatening to retire than receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Allen has previously said he wasn’t sure if he would get vaccinated, while safety Jordan Poyer’s wife, Rachel Bush, raised concern on social media any push to have players vaccinated could be divisive. GM Brandon Beane suggested he’d consider cutting an unvaccinated player if it meant the Bills could reach NFL minimums to ease restrictions for practices and meetings, before being informed by the NFL he could not do so. On the field, the Bills need to improve a defense which sagged for parts of last season, and had difficulty applying pressure. Veteran defensive tackle Star Lotulelei’s return should help after he opted out from playing last season due to COVID-19 reasons. Buffalo is also counting on Rousseau and second-round pick Carlos Basham to improve its pass rush.