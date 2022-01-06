STATS AND STUFF: The Jets are missing the playoffs for an 11th consecutive season to match the franchise’s longest drought. ... New York has rushed for at least 150 yards and held opponents to one or fewer sacks in consecutive games for the first time since 2016. The Jets ran for 150 last Sunday against Tampa Bay, which entered as the No. 3 overall run defense, and 273 against Jacksonville two weeks ago. ... Wilson leads rookie QBs with four TD runs. He needs two more to tie Geno Smith (2013) for the most by a Jets rookie. ... If he plays, Carter needs 55 yards from scrimmage to become the fourth Jets rookie RB to get 1,000, the first since Clark Gaines in 1976. ... WR Braxton Berrios leads the NFL with a 30.4-yard kick return average (among players with 20 returns) and is second in the league with a 13.4-yard punt return average (among players with 15 returns). He could become the 13th player since the 1970 merger to finish in the top two in both categories, and first since Andre Roberts did so with the Jets in 2018. Berrios is also the 19th wide receiver since 1970 to have two TD catches and two rushing TDs in the same season. ... The Jets have allowed a franchise-record 477 points this season, topping the 457 they allowed last season. ... LB C.J. Mosley has a career-high 155 tackles, ranking him fifth in the NFL. It’s the most for New York since Jonathan Vilma led the league with 173 in 2005. ... LB Quincy Williams has a career-high 102 tackles. His nine tackles for loss lead the Jets. ... The Bills have won three straight and will clinch their second consecutive AFC East title with a win or a New England loss to Miami. Buffalo hasn’t won consecutive division championships since a four-year run spanning 1988-91. ... With two TDs rushing last weekend, QB Josh Allen became the NFL’s first player with at least 100 touchdowns passing and 20 rushing through his first four seasons. ... Allen finished with a career-worst 17.0 passer rating after throwing a career-high-matching three interceptions against the Falcons. He has combined for 12 interceptions and two lost fumbles in his past nine outings. ... Allen’s career record is 20-17 when committing a turnover. ... Buffalo generated 19 first downs rushing against Atlanta, tied for third on the franchise list and the most since 21 in a 38-13 win over Washington on Nov. 3, 1996. ... Buffalo is 9-1 this season when scoring a TD rushing. ... With 221 catches, WR Stefon Diggs is three short of passing New England’s Wes Welker for most in the NFL by a player in his first two seasons with a team. ... Diggs had a season-high 162 yards receiving on eight catches and scored a TD against the Jets in November. ... Buffalo is 7-0 this season when scoring a TD on its game-opening drive. ... Rookie DE Greg Rousseau forced his first career fumble with a strip-sack of Atlanta’s Matt Ryan last week. ... Buffalo has allowed 11 TDs passing to match the fewest in a 16-game season, a team record first set in 1996.