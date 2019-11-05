His signing Tuesday comes with Buffalo having allowed 556 yards and six touchdowns rushing over its past four games. The Bills allowed only 338 yards and three TDs in their first four. The downturn coincides with a season-ending knee injury to defensive tackle Harrison Phillips.
The Bills freed a roster spot by placing linebacker Maurice Alexander on injured reserve because of knee and calf injuries.
Buffalo (6-2) plays at Cleveland (2-6) Sunday.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.