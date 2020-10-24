This is the first positive coronavirus test for a Bills player since the season began. Each of Buffalo’s previous two games were moved from their initial dates because of the the outbreak in the Tennessee Titans organization.
The Bills will travel as scheduled Saturday afternoon and continue preparations for the Jets.
Buffalo has two remaining tight ends on its roster -- Tyler Kroft and Reggie Gilliam.
Four players were promoted from the practice squad to the active roster -- wide receiver Duke Williams, offensive lineman Jordan Devey, linebacker Andre Smith and cornerback Dane Jackson.
The team said backup linebacker Tyrel Dodson (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve.
The Bills were previously affected by a string of false positive tests in late August. They sent their rookies home in late July to work remotely after five players tested positive.
