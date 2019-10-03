BUFFALO (3-1) AT TENNESSEE (2-2)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE _ Titans by 1 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD _ Bills 3-1; Titans 2-2

SERIES RECORD _ Titans lead 28-18

LAST MEETING _ Bills beat Titans 13-12, Oct. 7, 2018

LAST WEEK _ Bills lost to Patriots 16-10; Titans beat Falcons 24-10

AP PRO32 RANKING _ Bills No. 10, Titans No. 21

BILLS OFFENSE _ OVERALL (9), RUSH (4), PASS (19).

BILLS DEFENSE _ OVERALL (2), RUSH (7), PASS (4).

TITANS OFFENSE _ OVERALL (25), RUSH (12), PASS (28).

TITANS DEFENSE _ OVERALL (14), RUSH (15), PASS (14).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES _ Bills have won 2 straight vs. Titans by point each. ... Winners of first two road games, Bills can match franchise’s longest streak to start season since 1993 with another road win. ... Bills QB Josh Allen in concussion protocol. Allen threw for 153 yards and ran for TD last week. Allen has rushing TD in four of past five games and leads all QBs with eight TDs rushing since entering NFL in 2018. ... Bills backup QB Matt Barkley threw for 127 yards last week coming off bench. Barkley threw for 316 yards and career-high three TDs against Titans on Nov. 27, 2016, with Chicago. ... Bills RB Frank Gore became NFL’s second-oldest player with 100 yards rushing or more with 109 yards last week at 36 years, 138 days. He also became fourth player in NFL history with at least 15,000 yards rushing for his career. ... Bills TE Dawson Knox second among rookie TEs with 144 yards receiving. ... Bills became first team to score in first half vs. Patriots and to score an offensive TD. ... Titans have committed only one turnover to lead NFL. ... Marcus Mariota of Titans only QB in NFL to start every game and not turn ball over once. Mariota threw for 227 yards and three TDs last week. He has had 90 or higher passer rating in four of past five games. ... Titans had five sacks last week. ... Titans RB Derrick Henry leads NFL with 895 yards rushing and 10 TDs rushing since Week 14 of 2018. Henry had 100 yards rushing last week. ... Titans WR Corey Davis had season-high five catches for 91 yards last week. Titans WR A.J. Brown second among AFC rookies with 223 yards receiving. ... Titans LB Harold Landry had two sacks last week. ... Fantasy tip: Titans TE Delanie Walker. With Davis and Brown both having big games last week, defenses will not be able to give extra attention to three-time Pro Bowl tight end.

