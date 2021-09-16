STATS AND STUFF: Buffalo is trying to avoid its first 0-2 start since 2018, which was also the same year that Miami started 2-0. ... The Bills have won six consecutive games against AFC East opponents, matching their longest such streak since winning 12 straight over the 1990 and 1991 seasons. ... Dolphins coach Brian Flores would reach the .500 mark for his coaching career for the first time with a victory. Miami is 16-17 under Flores, after starting 0-7 and 5-13. ... Buffalo threw the ball 20 times on first downs in Week 1 against Pittsburgh, getting only 90 yards on those attempts. That’s 4.5 yards per first-down throw; the rest of the NFL got an average of 7.9 yards on first-down passes in Week 1. ... Miami will have WR Will Fuller available for the first time; the free agent acquisition missed the opener at New England while serving the final game of a six-game suspension handed down last year when he was with Houston for violating the NFL’s rules on performance-enhancers. ... Allen is 23 yards shy of 10,000 passing in his regular-season career. He’ll be the sixth QB to throw for that many in a Bills uniform. ... The Dolphins can start 2-0 against the AFC East for the first time since 2009.