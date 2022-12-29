Bills visit Bengals with top AFC playoff spot in sight

STATS AND STUFF: Since the start of the 2021 season, Allen and Burrow are tied for second with 68 touchdown passes, trailing only Mahomes (74). ... The Bills have already clinched their fourth straight playoff berth and third consecutive AFC East title, marking their best runs since the Jim Kelly-era spanning the late 1980s and early ’90s. ... The Bills are one win short of matching a single-season franchise record for victories (1990, ’91 and 2020). ... The Bills have won six straight to match their longest run since closing the 2020 season with six wins. Buffalo hasn’t won seven in a row in one season since an 8-0 run in 1990. ... The Bills have won six games not played on Sundays this season, matching the most since the 1962 Boston Patriots. The NFL’s most recent team to win seven non-Sunday games in one season was the 1929 Frankfort Yellow Jackets. ... In six career Monday outings, Allen has a 3-3 record and thrown 18 TDs versus two interceptions. ... With 32 TDs passing this season, Allen is two short of holding the top three single-season spots on the franchise list, and five short of matching the team record he set in 2020. ... With 101 catches this season, Diggs already holds the top-three single-season spots on the team list in three seasons in Buffalo. He set the team record in 2020 with 127 catches, and had 103 last season. ... Led by RB Devin Singletary (106 yards) and James Cook (99), the Bills had 254 yards rushing against Chicago, the most in a game ending in regulation since gaining 280 against Cleveland on Dec. 18, 2016. ... Jaquan Johnson’s game-ending interception against Chicago was the second of the fourth-year player’s career and Buffalo’s first in six games. ... The Bills are 11-0 in games that starting safety Jordan Poyer plays in this season. ... Opponents have scored just six points off six turnovers over Buffalo’s past six outings. ... Last week’s Bengals win was a tale of two halves as Cincinnati jumped out to a 22-0 halftime lead then had to hold off the New England Patriots to get a 22-18 win. ... The Bengals are still having trouble running the ball against good defensive lines. Their running game is ranked 26th. ... The Bengals are 12-26 playing on Monday nights. The previous time, on Oct. 31, Cincinnati was routed at Cleveland. ... The Bills are 21-29 on Monday night. ...The four largest crowds at Cincinnati’s Paycor Stadium (formally known as Paul Brown Stadium) have come in the 2022 calendar year, starting with last season’s playoff win over the Raiders on Jan. 15. ... Burrow, Chase and Hendrickson were all voted to the AFC team for the Pro Bowl. ... Chase leads Cincinnati this season in receptions (79) and receiving TDs (eight), while ranking second in receiving yards (960), despite missing four games to a hairline hip fracture. ... Both teams have been effective in the red zone, with the Bengals scoring on 83.3% of their 54 trips inside the opponent’s 20, and the Bills scoring on 80.4% of their 56 trips.