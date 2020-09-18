McDermott did not rule out the possibility of one or both players going on injured reserve.
Reserve linebacker Del’Shawn Phillips is also out. Phillips suffered a quadriceps injury against the Jets.
Veteran A.J. Klein is set to have an increased role on defense as a result. Klein tied for the team lead in tackles in Week 1 with five.
