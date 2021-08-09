NOTES: OT George Fant began camp on the reserve/COVID-19 list after testing positive for the coronavirus, but was activated late last week and is now practicing. Fant said he became ill between his first and second vaccination shots but was able to continue working out on his own while away from the team. ... Saleh said DL Quinnen Williams remains on track to return next week before the preseason opener at Green Bay after offseason foot surgery. ... OL Cameron Clark, hospitalized last Tuesday with a bruised spinal cord, continues to be evaluated and there’s no timetable on his return. ... LG Alijah Vera-Tucker, the No. 14 overall pick, remains day to day with a pectoral injury but could return next week.