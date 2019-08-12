MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings have hired Toronto Blue Jays executive Andrew Miller as chief operating officer.

Miller ran the Blue Jays’ business operations for four years, including capital improvements at Rogers Centre and at the team’s spring training facilities. Before that, he spent a decade in the Cleveland Indians organization in a variety of jobs.

Miller replaces Kevin Warren, who became Big Ten commissioner in June.

