Tennessee Titans tight end MyCole Pruitt was carted off the field with a right leg injury after being caught up in a pile while blocking on a run by D’Onta Foreman in the second quarter against Miami. Pruitt’s right foot was bent as he banged on the field. A cart came out quickly, and an air cast was put on Pruitt’s right leg. Titans coach Mike Vrabel was among those who helped tight end off the field and onto the cart.