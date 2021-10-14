The Cowboys have the playmakers on offense with Dak Prescott, Zeke Elliott and a deep group of receivers, and now on defense as well. With two takeaways, the Cowboys will tie the franchise record of 10 consecutive games of forcing multiple turnovers. In cornerback Trevon Diggs they have the NFL leader with six interceptions, at least one in all five games. The second-year player can tie the league record of six straight games with at least one pick to start a season and, get this, among those with the record is the late Tom Landry, who coached the Cowboys for their first 29 seasons.