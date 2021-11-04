STATS AND STUFF: Drama encircled the Browns this week after WR Odell Beckham Jr. essentially tried to force a trade. His father shared a social media video highlighting plays when Mayfield didn’t throw the ball to the three-time Pro Bowler. … Mayfield returned last week after missing one game with a shoulder injury and completed 20 of 31 passes for 225 yards. However, he was hurt by several drops, including two by the sure-handed Landry, who also had a costly fumble in the fourth quarter. … Mayfield is 5-1 in his career against Cincinnati with 17 touchdowns and a 111.4 rating. … Cleveland leads the league in rushing, but managed just 96 yards last week. … RB Nick Chubb returned last week after missing two games with a calf injury and had just 61 yards. He had 124 yards and two TDs in the first matchup with Cincinnati last season and has averaged 94 yards in five games against the Bengals. ... Browns DE Myles Garrett leads the NFL with 10 1/2 sacks. He had two sacks in the last meeting between the teams. ... Cincinnati has played more games against Cleveland (95) than any opponent except Pittsburgh (102). ... Before losing to the previously 1-5 New York Jets last week, Cincinnati had back-to-back wins of more than 20 points, including a 41-17 rout of Lamar Jackson and the Ravens. ... The Bengals have scored on 80% (18 of 20) of red-zone possessions, and the Browns 84.6% (22 of 26). ... Browns offensive line coach Bill Callahan is the father of Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan. ... Bill Callahan was coach at Nebraska when Bengals coach Taylor played quarterback there. ... The Bengals’ offense is second in the NFL in yards per pass play (9.15) and fifth in overall yards per play (6.2). ... Burrow is second in the league with nine passing plays of at least 40 yards. Burrow is third in TD passes with 20. ... Ja’Marr Chase, Burrow’s college teammate at LSU, is tops in the league with six receptions of at least 40 yards, third in yards receiving (786), and second with 14 receptions of at least 20 yards. ... Linebacker Logan Wilson is tied for second with four interceptions.