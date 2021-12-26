“That’s my first opportunity being in a two-minute drive to win the game, and it’s intense,” said Boyle, who spent his first two seasons as a reserve in Green Bay. “People are tired, and communication kind of — it’s being able to settle down in those moments. I don’t feel like it was too big for me, but it’s just football. It comes down to the last (part of) the game, and I made a critical error that I can’t make, but ultimately that falls on me. But overall I’m proud of the guys. We fought so hard.”