“I was very, very frustrated with everybody saying this was a quarterback and a coach. This is a team sport. The Bucs won this game. We beat the Patriots,” he said. “We were losing sight that this is a team game. Everybody wanted to make this all about Brady and Belichick. I don’t think Bill played a snap. He had 22 guys out there playing their (butts) off, and I knew he would. We had 22 guys out there playing their (butts) off. One of them just happened to be named Brady.”