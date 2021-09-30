STATS AND STUFF: No quarterback in NFL history has played more or produced more in a single venue than Brady has at Gillette Stadium. Since first appearing there when it opened in 2002, Brady has made 157 starts in the regular season and playoffs at Gillette, winning 134 while throwing for 41,285 yards and 304 TDs. … With 68 yards passing in his return to New England, Brady will surpass Drew Brees’ mark of 80,358 yards, most ever in the regular season. It would add to his long list of NFL records that already includes most TD passes (591), most wins as a starting quarterback (232), most Super Bowl titles (seven), and most conference championships (10). … Brady leads the league with 10 TD passes and his 362.3 yards per game are second to Las Vegas’ Derek Carr. … Gronkowski spent nine seasons (2010-18) with New England and had 521 receptions for 7,861 yards and 79 TDs, the most receiving TDs in franchise history. He also had 81 receptions for 1,163 receiving yards and 12 TDs in 16 playoff games with the Patriots. ... WR Mike Evans had eight catches for 106 yards in Week 3, his 29th-career 100-yard game. Since 2014, he is tied for second in receiving TDs (63) and third in receiving yards (8,471). ... WR Chris Godwin had six receptions for 74 yards and his first-career rushing TD last week. He has a TD in six consecutive games, the longest active streak in the NFL. … LB Lavonte David is looking to extend his streak of 16 games with at least five tackles. ... LB Devin White has eight sacks and nine tackles for a loss in his past six games on the road. … LB Shaquil Barrett has six tackles for a loss in his past six games. … Bill Belichick is 63-75 as an NFL head coach without Brady, including 8-11 since Brady left New England for Tampa. … Jones was 1 year old when Brady began his NFL career in New England. … Jones is coming off completing a season-high 30 of 51 passes (58.8%) for 270 yards, a TD and three INTs last week against the Saints. … TE Jonnu Smith had six catches for 78 yards and a TD in his only career game against the Bucs while with Tennessee. … Jackson had a season-high five tackles in Week 3. He has a pass breakup in two of the Patriots’ three games this season. His 11 INTs are tied for the most in the NFL since the start of last season. … FS Devin McCourty had 11 tackles in New England’s last meeting with Tampa Bay. … LB Matt Judon had a season-high 2 1/2 sacks last week, his seventh-career game with two or more sacks.