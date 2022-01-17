Brady threw for the third-most yards in NFL history during the regular season, yet by the time he threw the first of his two TD passes against the Eagles the Bucs were up 17-0. Second-year RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn stepped in during the absence of Fournette and Jones, setting the tone with a 17-yard run on the first play of the game and finishing with 53 yards and one TD rushing. RB Giovanni Bernard returned from a month-long stay on injured reserve, running for 44 yards and one TD and catching five passes for 39 yards.