STATS AND STUFF: Saints QB Taysom Hill completed 71.4 percent of his passes and rushed for 73 yards and two TDs in last week’s win over the Jets. He has rushed for six TDs in six starts at QB. ... Jordan has 8½ sacks in his past nine games against the Bucs. He had one and a forced fumble in the most recent meeting. ... Brady is 7-0 with 2,346 yards passing and 27 touchdowns (26 passing, one rushing) and four interceptions in Tampa Bay’s last seven regular-season home games. ... The Bucs are 6-0 at Raymond James Stadium vs. 4-3 on the road this year. ... Bucs WR Mike Evans is tied for second in the NFL with 11 touchdowns receiving. With 885 yards receiving, he’s 115 shy of becoming the first player in league history to begin a career with eight consecutive 1,000-yard seasons. ... Rob Gronkowski is 18 yards shy of becoming the fifth tight end with 9,000 career yards receiving.