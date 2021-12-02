STATS AND STUFF: Brady tossed his 30th TD pass last week at Indianapolis, tying Hall of Famers Brett Favre and Peyton Manning for the second-most seasons with at least 30 scoring passes in NFL history (nine each). Only Drew Brees (10) has done it more often. ... Bucs WR Mike Evans has 74 receptions and 10 TDs in 14 career games against the Falcons. He’s tied for first in the league with 10 TD receptions and has more TD catches (71) than any player since entering the NFL as the seventh overall pick in 2014. ... Tampa Bay leads the NFL in rushing defense, allowing 81 yards per game. Only three other teams have limited opponents to less than 100 per game — Saints (92.4), Ravens (96.7) and Colts (99.7). ... Gronkowski is coming off the 30th 100-yard receiving game of his career, second most in league history for tight ends behind Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez’s 31. ... Falcons P Thomas Morstead was the NFC special teams player of the week after a dazzling debut for Atlanta. He punted five times for 224 yards (44.8 gross average), including three punts inside the 20-yard line and a long of 55 yards against Jacksonville. Both of Morstead’s punts in the fourth quarter landed inside Jacksonville’s 20 yard-line. ... The Falcons are 0-4 at home this season and have lost six straight at Mercedes-Benz Stadium going back to 2020. ... The Falcons rushed for a season-high 149 yards vs. Jacksonville. ... Patterson became the first Atlanta player to rush for at least 100 yards and two TDs in a game since Devonta Freeman in Week 15 of the 2016 season. ... DE Dante Fowler has sacked Brady in each of the past two meetings with Tampa Bay, including a strip-sack in Week 2 that was recovered by Mykal Walker.