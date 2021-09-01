Fantasy Player To Watch: Take your pick, with Evans, Godwin and Brown all capable of posting impressive numbers if they remain healthy and Brady is able to keep everyone involved in the offense. Evans (70 receptions, 1,006 yards, 13 touchdowns) is coming off becoming the first player in NFL history to begin a career with seven consecutive seasons with 1,000 yards receiving. Godwin (65 catches, 840 yards, 7 TDs) is playing under the franchise tag and eyeing a long-term contract, and Brown (45 receptions, 483 yards, 4 TDs) figures to be more productive after sitting out the first half of 2020 while serving a suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.