It has given up 39 points in winning two of the last three games. The key factor has been third down. Carolina was limited to 2 of 15 in New York’s 25-3 win on Oct. 24. In a Monday night game at Kansas City, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs were 5 of 12 on third down, edging the Giants 20-17. Coordinator Pat Graham’s unit held a potent Raiders offense to 4 of 12 in a 23-16 win before the break.