FILE - In this Dec. 21, 2019, file photo, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, left, passes under pressure from Buffalo Bills defensive end Trent Murphy (93) during the first half of an NFL football game in Foxborough, Mass. Between them, Brady and Drew Brees have played 38 pro football seasons, 39 if you count 2008 when the New England star wrecked his knee in Week 1, and could be doing so against each other on Feb. 2 in a little thing called the Super Bowl. (Elise Amendola, File/Associated Press)By Glen Farley | AP December 27, 2019 at 4:23 PM ESTCopyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.ADADcomments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0Today's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy