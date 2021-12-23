STATS AND STUFF: The Buccaneers can clinch the NFC South with a win or a New Orleans loss. ... Tampa Bay is 4-3 on the road this season. ... Brady threw for 341 yards and had four TDs — three passing and one rushing — in his last meeting with Carolina. ... Brady has thrown for more than 295 yards and had a QB rating of 90 or better in three of his last four games vs. Carolina. ... He needs four TD passes to join Aaron Rodgers as the only players in NFL history with three seasons with 40-plus TD passes. ... The Buccaneers have allowed just 21 sacks, tied for fewest in the NFL. ... Tampa Bay is second in the league in third-down conversion attempts at 46.4%. ... Evans needs 91 yards receiving to become the first player ever with 1,000 yards receiving in each of his first eight seasons. But his status is unclear. ... TE Rob Gronkowski has at least 50 yards receiving in four of his last five games. ... LB Lavonte David has 26 forced fumbles since 2012, tied for third most in the NFL. ... Carolina has lost its last five home games. The Panthers have not won at Bank of America Stadium since Week 2. ... The Panthers have lost nine of their last 11 games overall. ... QB Cam Newton is 0-4 this season as a starter. ... Panthers S Jeremy Chinn needs two tackles to join Jon Beason and Luke Kuechly as the only players in team history with 100 tackles in each of his first two NFL seasons. ... With one more sack, Panthers DE Brian Burns will have 10. He would join teammate OLB Haason Reddick in double digits, giving Carolina the only tandem with at least 10 sacks apiece. Reddick has 11 sacks.