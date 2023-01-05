Brady nears completions record as Buccaneers visit Falcons

STATS AND STUFF: Brady is second in the NFL with 4,610 yards passing and has thrown for 24 touchdowns vs. nine interceptions. ... The seven-time Super Bowl champion has won 19 division titles and led his teams to the playoffs 14 consecutive years. He’s coming off throwing for a season-high 432 yards and three TDs without an interception against Carolina and overcome double-digit deficits in the fourth quarter to win each of the past two games. He needs nine completions this week to break his own NFL single-season record of 485 set in 2021. ... Brady has thrived in his career against Atlanta, posting an 11-0 record including one of his six Super Bowl wins with the New England Patriots. He’s thrown for 3,692 yards, 29 TDs and four interceptions in those games and appears set to start even though the Bucs have clinched the division title. ... Evans is the first player in NFL history to begin a career with nine consecutive seasons with at least 1,000 yards receiving. Hall of Famers Jerry Rice (11) and Tim Brown (9) are the only others who’ve had streaks of at least straight seasons. ... Godwin needs 32 yards receiving to reach 1,000 for the third time in his career. He has five-plus catches in 13 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the league. ... Former Falcons WRs Julio Jones (24 receptions, 299 yards, two TDs) and Russell Gage (48 catches, 411 yards, four TDs) are finishing their first seasons with the Bucs. ... Rookie WR Drake London leads Falcons with 66 catches for 746 yards and four TDs. ... London has at least five receptions in the last four games, the longest streak by a rookie in the league this season. ... Rookie QB Desmond Ridder is still looking for his first TD pass after making three starts. He also has not thrown an interception. ... LB Rashaan Evans has a career-high 154 tackles, the fifth-most in the league. ... DT Grady Jarrett leads Falcons with six sacks.