New England, which is going for an 11th straight postseason trip, hasn’t lost three straight since a four-game skid in Brady’s second year as the starter in 2002.

Buffalo and NFC West-leading San Francisco also are in with a win. The Bills (9-4) visit Pittsburgh in a huge game for the AFC wild-card hopes of the Steelers (8-5). The 49ers (11-2), who can also clinch with a tie, are home against 4-9 Atlanta.

AD

AD

The Ravens (11-2) can clinch the AFC North title with a win or tie at home against the New York Jets (5-8), or a Pittsburgh loss or tie. Baltimore wraps up home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs with a win, a New England loss and a Kansas City loss or tie.

Seattle (10-3) can clinch an NFC playoff spot with a victory and losses by either the Los Angeles Rams or Minnesota. The Seahawks, who play at Carolina, have two other more complicated paths to a postseason berth.

Green Bay (10-3) is in with a win and a Rams loss or tie, or a tie and a Rams loss. The Packers are home against Chicago, with the Bears (7-6) hoping to stay alive in the NFC wild-card chase.

LA is visiting the Dallas Cowboys, who are tied with Philadelphia for the NFC East lead at 6-7. The Rams (8-5) also are trying to keep wild-card hopes alive.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD