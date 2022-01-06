Navigating through the postseason will be challenging. The league is looking at contingency plans in the unlikely event the Super Bowl can’t be played at So-Fi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Feb. 13. But plans are currently on schedule and the possibility still exists that it’ll be an all-LA Super Bowl as the Rams hold the NFC’s No. 2 seed and the Chargers sit in the AFC’s No. 7 spot going into the final weekend.