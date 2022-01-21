STATS AND STUFF: Sean McVay needs one victory to become the winningest postseason coach in the Rams’ modest playoff history. He is currently tied with John Robinson with four postseason wins. ... QB Matthew Stafford got the first playoff victory of his 13-year NFL career last week despite throwing a career-low 17 passes. He set the Rams’ single-season records for yards passing (4,886) and completions (404) in the 17-game campaign. ... RBs Sony Michel and Cam Akers teamed up for 113 yards rushing last week. Akers returned from a torn Achilles tendon in Week 18, putting Los Angeles’ rushing attack in top form. ... Akers is averaging 122.3 yards from scrimmage in his three career playoff games. ... WR Odell Beckham Jr. has six TD receptions in his last eight games. He made his first career playoff TD catch and got his first postseason win last week against Arizona. ... Aaron Donald and Leonard Floyd each sacked Brady in the Rams’ win in September. Seven-time All-Pro Donald has three sacks in seven career playoff games. ... Three-time All-Pro CB Jalen Ramsey hasn’t had a postseason interception in the five ensuing games since his playoff debut with Jacksonville in January 2018. ... If 40-year-old LT Whitworth can’t play or is limited by his ankle and knee injury, fourth-year backup Joseph Noteboom is likely to make his first career playoff start. ... Brady’s long list of career accomplishments includes postseason records for yards passing (12,720), TD passes (85), wins (35) and games played (46). He led the NFL with a career-best 5,316 yards passing this season. He also paced the league in completions (485), attempts (719) and TD passes (43). ... The Bucs have won a franchise-best five straight playoff games. They’ve scored at least 30 points in each of the victories. ... TE Rob Gronkowski scored his 15th postseason TD last week against the Eagles. Hall of Famer Jerry Rice (22) is the only other player with more career playoff TD receptions. ... While the Bucs became the first team to win a Super Bowl played in its home stadium last February, they had to win won three road playoff games to get there. Technically, last week’s wild-card win over the Eagles was the club’s first “home” playoff win since the 2002 season. ... The Bucs are 8-1 at Raymond James Stadium this season.