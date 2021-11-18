STATS AND STUFF: New York has lost nine straight games in prime time, including contests at Washington and Kansas City this season. ....The Giants are 13-19 in games after the bye week, which was re-introduced in 1990. New York beat Cincinnati last season in coach Joe Judge’s first post-bye game. ... Jones made his first NFL start against Tampa Bay in Week 3 of his rookie season in 2019. He threw two touchdowns and ran for two more in rallying the Giants to a win. ... Barkley, who missed the last four games with an ankle injury, missed last year’s Monday night game against Tampa Bay because of an ACL injury. He sprained his ankle against the Bucs in Florida in 2019 and missed the next three games. .... RB Devontae Booker has started with Barkley out and he is going for his third straight game with at least 120 yards from scrimmage. ... TE Evan Engram has caught touchdowns in two straight after catching none all season. He had six catches for 113 yards and a TD against the Bucs in 2019. ... S Xavier McKinney returned one of his two interceptions for a touchdown against the Raiders in the win before the bye. He leads the team with four picks. ... DB Logan Ryan has had at least seven tackles in each of his last five road games. ... DL Leonard Williams has had sacks in his last two games against Tampa Bay. He and rookie LB Azeez Ojulari lead New York with 5½ sacks apiece. ... PK Graham Gano’s 19 field goals are tied for second in the league. ... Brady is three TD passes shy of joining Brett Favre and Peyton Manning for the second-most seasons (nine) with 30-plus TD passes. ... Tampa Bay’s Mike Evans is closing in on becoming the sixth WR with at least 9,000 yards and 70 TDs receiving in the first eight seasons of a career. He need 128 yards and already has the 70 touchdowns. ... Bucs LB Devon White had 18 tackles and two sacks in last week’s loss at Washington. ... Bucs LB Jason Pierre-Paul had 58½ sacks in 111 games with the Giants from 2010 to 2017. Since being traded to Tampa Bay, he has 2½ sacks and three QB hits against his former team.