STATS AND STUFF: Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott’s career high of 159 yards rushing came in a 26-20 win over Tampa Bay as a rookie in 2016, when he was an All-Pro and won the first of his two rushing titles. ... The Cowboys averaged 480 yards, including 381 passing, through five weeks with Prescott last season. In the 11 games after the injury, Dallas averaged 319 yards, with 205 passing. ... Dallas gave up a franchise-record 307 yards rushing to Cleveland last season and was on track to allow at least 300 again late in the year when Baltimore settled for 294 in a blowout victory. The Cowboys were 31st against the run while allowing a franchise-record 473 points (29.6 per game). ... The Bucs led the league in rushing defense each of the past two seasons and are tied for fourth with 53 takeaways since the start of 2019. The Steelers (65), Patriots (58) and Seahawks (54) are the only teams with more. ... Over the final eight quarters Brady played during the 2020 regular season, Brady threw for 1,067 yards, 10 TDs and one interception.