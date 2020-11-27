The Panthers (4-7) have a bye next week, which would give McCaffrey an additional week to get ready for the final four games.
Bridgewater was not listed on the team’s injury report and will return to the starting lineup after missing last week’s 20-0 win over the Detroit Lions. Bridgewater is returning to face his former team on Sunday. He played for the Vikings from 2014-17.
“Teddy is back to the way he was before the injury,” Rhule said.
The Panthers are expected to make a game-time decision on left tackle Russell Okung, who has been out the last three weeks with a calf injury. Guard Dennis Daley (concussion) is out, while cornerback Donte Jackson (toe) is doubtful.
