Brief blackout leaves Patriots, Bears in dark before game

The lights came back on and were not an issue as the game approached kickoff.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The power went off twice at Gillette Stadium with about two hours to go before the scheduled 8:15 p.m. kickoff of Monday night’s game between the Chicago Bears and New England Patriots.

Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final in 1988 between the Bruins and the Edmonton Oilers was suspended after a blackout caused by a blown transformer at the original Boston Garden. The Bruins, who were trailing the series 3-0 at the time, eventually lost when the game was replayed in Edmonton.